Sing in me, muse, and through me tell the story of that lawyer, skilled in all ways of contending, who devised to enter the walls of HHS and send its denizens packing.

By the way Elizabeth Warren et al. were talking during the Senate confirmation hearings, one would think that RFK, Jr. was scheming to enter HHS like the wily Odysseus, slaughter its male inhabitants, fling its children from the parapets, and drive its women into slavery.

Will Warren now wail like Hecuba, Queen of Troy?

Elizabeth Warren: Alas! Alas! Alas! HHS is ablaze; the fire consumes the citadel, the roofs of our city, the tops of the walls! Chorus: Like smoke blown to heaven on the wings of the wind, our vaccines, our vanquished vaccines, perish. Elizabeth Warren: O injections that my children received!

According to various legends about the Trojan Queen, her ultimate fate was to be turned into a dog that was entombed on the Cynossema promontory on the Hellespont. Does a similar fate await Senator Warren?

Bronze Age figurine of Hecuba.

