The Wellness Company on FINE POINT

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update on The Wellness Company by Chanel Rion on One America News Network FINE POINT. She asked me why Harris and Trump refuse to discuss healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic response and mass vaccination has been such a debacle, both campaigns believe they have far more to lose than gain by bringing up the topic, yet Americans are furious this issue is not front and center.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please check out new membership and kit options at:

The Wellness Company

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company