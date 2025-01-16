Top EMF Expert Reveals the Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Dr. Larry Burk is a retired Duke MRI radiologist who has been studying Electromagnetic field (EMF) safety issues for 35 years. He has served on the North Carolina Radiation Protection Commission's Non-Ionizing Advisory Committee for the past 5 years. In this interview, Dr. Burk discusses the growing impact of EMFs on human health and shares actionable strategies to mitigate their effects.

Sahu et al conducted a systematic review examining the impact of EMF pollution on human health:

Objective: Recent technological advances have exponentially expanded globally; harbouring upon Electromagnetic fields (EMF). The utilization of Electromagnetic field has become universal from everyday usage of electronic appliances such as micro wave ovens, tablets and portable computers to telecommunication systems mobile phone towers, radio- television broadcast systems and electronic power transmission systems resulting in electromagnetic field and associated radiations. EMF can have biological effects on cell at microlevel and have the potential ability to cause cell dysfunction manifesting in various biological effects. This review tried to gather evidence from the existing literature about the biological effects of EMF on human health.

Materials and Methods: We did extensive literature search using PubMed and Cochrane database using key words, “electromagnetic fields”, “Extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields (ELF-EMFs)”, “biological effects”, “health effects”, “public health”. We included 20 studies conducted from Dec 2009 to Dec 2019 in our systematic review. Data from each study was extracted by two independent researchers and discrepancies were resolved by consensus.

Results: Significant biological effects of EMF exposure were reported on human health ranging from anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), hypersensitivity to infertility and increased risk of multiple carcinomas.

Conclusion: Application of preventive measures in order to minimize the exposure becomes the need of the hour especially so in occupational settings.

Kostoff et al summarized the adverse health effects of 5G mobile networking technology under real-life conditions:

We also discuss the study titled, Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G, published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Research:

You can find all cellular towers in your area using this tool: AntennaSearch is a searchable database containing detailed information (location, ownership, contact info, frequencies, etc.) on towers and antennas within the United States.

If you wish to learn more about EMFs and Dr. Burk’s work, check out the following links he has provided:

