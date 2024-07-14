In his 2008 book, Just 2 Seconds, author and security specialist, Gavin de Becker, presents in painstaking detail how to perform a risk assessment of a public space in which a controversial public figure is scheduled to make an appearance. The author emphasizes the critical importance of evaluating and securing elevated positions such as rooftops on which a sniper could obtain a clear line of sight at the public figure. The following illustration from the book shows the kind of detailed analysis that can and should be conducted prior to the event. The shaded building in the middle represents a public building a protectee had to enter.

Contrast the complexity of identifying and securing these potential sniper positions with the laughably simple task for securing the Trump venue.

As I told Dr. McCullough over dinner last night, the chief decision maker who was tasked with securing the Trump venue is the equivalent of a cardiologist who doesn’t use a stethoscope or EKG to evaluate a patient complaining of chest pain, but instead takes a quick glance at the patient and says, “you probably won’t die too soon.”

Readers interested in learning more about security will be fascinated by Just 2 Seconds.

