The Economist recently published a succinct description of Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy’s eminent position in American transgender medicine for minors.

JOHANNA OLSON-KENNEDY is among the most celebrated youth gender-medicine clinicians in the world. She has been the Medical Director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), one of the first high-profile American youth gender clinics and presently the largest, since 2012. A frequent expert witness in court cases who is often quoted in the media, Dr Olson-Kennedy also leads a $10m initiative funded by the National Institutes of Health to study youth gender medicine—by far the largest such project in America. In addition, she is the president-elect of the United States Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Many readers of this description may struggle to grasp that Johanna Olson-Kennedy is a medical doctor who commits manifestly perverse atrocities against the most vulnerable, emotionally unstable members of the human race—that is, pubescent girls.

Had much of the U.S. medical profession not come unmoored from common sense, common decency, and the most elementary understanding of adolescence, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy would already be in prison. I rejoiced at the news that she is being sued in what may prove to be a landmark case. As was just reported in ZeroHedge:

A 20-year-old woman has filed suit against California hospitals and doctors, saying they rushed to conclude she suffered from gender dysphoria and then “fast-tracked [her] onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging” medical interventions that included puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double-mastectomy at age 14. According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles, Kaya Clementine Breen says she was sexually abused as a young child and that, around age 11 or 12, "began struggling with the thought of developing into a woman and began to believe that life would be easier if she were a boy." When she shared those feelings with a school counselor, the counselor told Breen that she must be transgender, and then called her parents to push the same assumption as a fact. Breen's parents sought out "experts" at the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, including Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, one of the world's most vocal advocates for the gender-transitioning of children. "At her very first visit, after mere minutes, Dr. Olson-Kennedy diagnosed Clementine with gender dysphoria and recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers," according to the complaint, which also alleges that Olson-Kennedy neglected to perform a mental-health assessment or inquire about past trauma or abuse. Echoing a grievance that commonly surfaces in the gender-transition realm, the complaint alleges Olson-Kennedy told Breen's parents that their daughter would "commit suicide if she did not begin taking testosterone...At that time, Clementine had never had any thoughts of suicide, and she certainly had never expressed anything along those lines to Dr Olson-Kennedy." According to The Economist, Olson-Kennedy's own notes made no mention of suicidal ideation. Ironically, it was only after enduring transition procedures and "therapies" that Breen would later attempt suicide as her mental health declined and she contended with extreme depression and anger.

Stunning that such grotesque child abuse is allowed to happen in any nation that considers itself even remotely civilized.

