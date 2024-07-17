A friend just read my mind when he sent me this photograph.

The FBI cannot be trusted to preserve evidence and perform a proper investigation of this incident. Unless Donald Trump believes that the U.S. Department of Justice has suddenly become his friend, he should sue the Secret Service and all participating Butler County police agencies for gross negligence.

The family members of the decedent Cory Comperatore and the wounded David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania should also consider suing these agencies for gross negligence.

If Donald Trump and his closest advisors like the men and women in their Secret Service detail, they should still sue the Secret Service for the purpose of initiating discovery and preserving evidence. Trump and his advisors should consider that even SS agents with whom they have a personal bond may be subjected to intimidation by the Secret Service or FBI, especially if they have families.

Share