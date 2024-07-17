Trump & Other Victims Should Sue SS and Butler County Police for Gross Negligence.
FBI cannot be trusted to conduct proper investigation. Trump's lawyers should sue the Secret Service and Butler County police agencies to initiate discovery and demand preservation of evidence.
The FBI cannot be trusted to preserve evidence and perform a proper investigation of this incident. Unless Donald Trump believes that the U.S. Department of Justice has suddenly become his friend, he should sue the Secret Service and all participating Butler County police agencies for gross negligence.
The family members of the decedent Cory Comperatore and the wounded David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania should also consider suing these agencies for gross negligence.
If Donald Trump and his closest advisors like the men and women in their Secret Service detail, they should still sue the Secret Service for the purpose of initiating discovery and preserving evidence. Trump and his advisors should consider that even SS agents with whom they have a personal bond may be subjected to intimidation by the Secret Service or FBI, especially if they have families.
Biden says, “we’re confident in our Secret Service! The Secret Service, that just allowed the next President of the United States to get “shot” because they didn’t want anybody on a sloped roof that might get hurt!?? Progressive? Have they progressed?! This is the same Secret Service we had in 1963 when President John F Kennedy had his head blown off! Get the female DEI mom out of there!! She needs to be hosting picnics!!!! disgraceful! United States is a laughingstock of the world! Putin is laughing his ass off! The world is watching our country implode!
AND THAT'S A BIG AMEN JOHN!