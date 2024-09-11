There’s a great scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark when Indiana Jones and Marion find themselves entombed in the Well of Souls with about a million venomous snakes. Marion is wearing a pretty dress with heels and Indy has nothing but his whip and a rapidly dying torch.

Indy does NOT complain about the perfidious Nazis and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Rene Belloch—he gets to work on escaping from the well, and he does so with extraordinary decisiveness and skill.

When you are in a tomb of snakes, you have no choice but to up your game. The baleful dingbat Kamala managed to up her game and surprise everyone.

Like Roberto Duran turning on the skill and toughness in the latter rounds of a hard fight (such as his bout with the much younger Iran Barkley), Trump and his people need to recognize that only consummate skill is going to win this contest. Going forward, they should expect trickery and treachery at every turn and prepare for it.

