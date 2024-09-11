Trump Must Up His Game
No sense in complaining about unfairness when you are in a tomb of snakes.
There’s a great scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark when Indiana Jones and Marion find themselves entombed in the Well of Souls with about a million venomous snakes. Marion is wearing a pretty dress with heels and Indy has nothing but his whip and a rapidly dying torch.
Indy does NOT complain about the perfidious Nazis and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Rene Belloch—he gets to work on escaping from the well, and he does so with extraordinary decisiveness and skill.
When you are in a tomb of snakes, you have no choice but to up your game. The baleful dingbat Kamala managed to up her game and surprise everyone.
Like Roberto Duran turning on the skill and toughness in the latter rounds of a hard fight (such as his bout with the much younger Iran Barkley), Trump and his people need to recognize that only consummate skill is going to win this contest. Going forward, they should expect trickery and treachery at every turn and prepare for it.
I don’t think she upped her game. More like ABC to blame. Nothing was expected of her so for her to survive has some cheering. That’s no win! Trump handled the debate against the 3 of them brilliantly. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
She delivered her empty answers with a practiced skill. He must focus on substance and speak to the people, not to her lies. He needs to be the natural leader she is incapable of being. Be the substance so people see what she’s lacking.