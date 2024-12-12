In a Dec. 8 interview with Meet The Press, Trump remarked that autism cases have increased in recent decades. When asked if Kennedy would explore the issue, Trump said he is “open to anything.”

“When you look at some of the problems, when you look at what’s going on with disease and sickness in our country, something’s wrong,” Trump said. “I think somebody has to find out. If you go back 25 years ago, you had very little autism. Now you have it.”

As readers of this Substack are aware, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has long been concerned about the possible link between childhood vaccines and autism. He found it especially notable that the incidence of autism began to rise rapidly in the late 1980s, shortly after the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted vaccine manufacturers immunity from all civil and criminal liability for injuries or deaths caused by their products.

Kennedy noticed that, after the passage of this Act, the number of shots on the childhood schedule increased. With the current schedule, children may receive up to 24 immunizations by age 2 years and up to 5 injections in a single visit.

Might all of these antigens injected into the bodies of small children result in an inflammatory response that could—in some way that is not yet fully understood— injure their developing brains? In other words, might the proliferation of all these injections be a factor that could explain the following chart? Note that this chart is just one of many that illustrates the same the rise of autism—a trend that began around 1978 and accelerated around 1987.

In my experience as a true crime writer, whenever individuals or groups object to a suspicious incident being merely investigated, one can be virtually certain that such individuals or groups are concealing something. It seems to me that all Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. proposes to do is commission unbiased researchers to conduct a proper investigation. What reasonable person who cares about kids would object to such an investigation?

I strongly suspect the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex knows all too well that childhood vaccines have very likely contributed to the sharp rise of autism. The Complex will likely fight tooth and nail to prevent the general public from understanding this. The tobacco industry lobby and its hired gun scientists performed the same kind of concealment campaign for decades.

