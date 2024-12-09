Trump, RFK Meet with BIG PHARMA

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I appeared on the Evening Edit with Fox News host Liz MacDonald to comment on a meeting Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr had with BIG PHARMA executives. You may be surprised with my answer.

Axios reported on the December 4, 2024 dinner:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Lilly CEO David Ricks were at the dinner. Steve Ubl, CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) represented the industry at the table. Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, also attended.

You can see the intrigue by MacDonald and so many other media anchors now reporting on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org