The 19th century Austrian statesman, Eduard Taaffe, once characterized the art of politics in the Austro-Hungarian Empire as “the art of keeping all parties in an equal state of dissatisfaction.”

I’ve often thought this an apt description of what it’s like to be a rational individualist with no attachment to any particular party or party chieftain.

Among old friends who profess allegiance to the Democratic Party, I cannot utter a word about politics without being obliged to leave the cocktail or dinner party.

Among old friends who profess their undying allegiance to Donald Trump, I cannot criticize the Donald (even in a constructive way) without becoming unpopular at the cocktail or dinner party. To be sure, I won’t be obliged to beat it (as I would be among deranged Biden lovers) but the feeling for me at the party will markedly cool and I will probably end up dumbly staring at a glass of wine.

In a contest between Biden and Trump, Trump is BY FAR the lesser of two evils, and I’ll let the matter rest with this obvious reality. However, in one notable respect, Trump’s zealous supporters strike me as very silly—namely, in their completely untenable justification of Trump’s refusal to state that the COVID-19 vaccines are no good.

This strikes me as the equivalent of an abused wife saying, “Apart from my husband getting drunk and throwing me down the stairs, he’s really a swell guy.”

Everyone in the medical freedom movement or allied with it knows that Trump can and should state—at the very least—that COVID-19 vaccine program did not fulfill the promises of those who sold it to him. Why doesn’t he?

It would be easy enough for him to say, “At the time, with an apparent emergency upon us, I was advised by purported experts that the vaccine program would save countless lives. However, now, with all of the information that has emerged ever since, I understand that these so-called medical experts sold me a bill of goods.”

Until a few days ago, I was willing to stick with my lesser of two evils concept and simply accept that Trump will never come clean about the reality of the COVID-19 vaccine program. But then, on April 26, he made the bizarre decision to double down on this issue when he wrote the penultimate sentence of the following post on Truth Social.

Why did Trump write that RFK, Jr.’s “Views on Vaccines are FAKE”? What exactly did he mean with this statement? It seems to me that in this case, it’s not enough to say, “Well, you know, Trump is kind of a quirky guy.”

No, this statement makes it all the more pressing to ask the question: Why can’t Trump bring himself to question the Vaccine Cult? While Trump is willing to express impiety about every other public policy issue and person, when it comes to the Vaccine Cult, he’s a perfect altar boy.

Dr. McCullough has repeatedly informed me that he wishes to maintain his political independence and to remain focused on medical scholarship. This being the case, I urge all readers to direct their ire solely at me.

While RFK, Jr. is far from perfect, he is the ONLY candidate in the current presidential race who has shown the intellect and courage to take on the most powerful religious cult in the history of mankind. Even if you don’t like RFK, Jr., please consider watching the following 30-minute documentary titled Who Is Bobby Kennedy?

Share