By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Patients from all over the country fly in for appointments in my DFW office. When I ask them why have you come from so far? The most common answer I get is “I don’t trust my doctors anymore.” Patients feel burned by doctors who refused to prescribe medications in the McCullough Protocol featured by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons since October of 2020. Some ended up being hospitalized for lack of early treatment and sadly some loved ones died because of therapeutic nihilism. But the capper was the relentless push with novel, genetic, unsafe and ineffective COVID-19 vaccines. Most will never forgive their doctors, mid-level providers, and nurses for lifelong injuries and disabilities resulting from COVID-19 vaccination. Many physicians have not apologized despite the obvious errors in medical judgment.

Perlis RH, Ognyanova K, Uslu A, Lunz Trujillo K, Santillana M, Druckman JN, Baum MA, Lazer D. Trust in Physicians and Hospitals During the COVID-19 Pandemic in a 50-State Survey of US Adults. JAMA Netw Open. 2024 Jul 1;7(7):e2424984. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.24984. PMID: 39083270; PMCID: PMC11292455.

Data from Perlis et al support this sentiment from internet surveys conducted between April 1, 2020, and January 31, 2024, among 443,455 unique respondents aged 18 years or older residing in the US, with state-level representative quotas for race and ethnicity, age, and gender. Overall, the proportion of adults reporting a lot of trust for physicians and hospitals decreased from 71.5% (95% CI, 70.7%-72.2%) in April 2020 to 40.1% (95% CI, 39.4%-40.7%) in January 2024. Wisely declining COVID-19 vaccination and boosters was strongly associated with loss of trust.

