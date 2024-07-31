Playback speed
Share post
3

Truth over Deception

Dr. McCullough on Daystar Table Talk with Joni Lamb
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 31, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Will the world be deceived into lockdowns, food scares, and taking Bird Flu vaccines? Please enjoy this practical Table Talk on Daystar with Joni Lamb and her panel assembled to ask the right questions on how to be prepared and not give into the government fear-driven narrative on Disease X H5N1 Avian Influenza.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
