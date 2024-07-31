Truth over Deception

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Will the world be deceived into lockdowns, food scares, and taking Bird Flu vaccines? Please enjoy this practical Table Talk on Daystar with Joni Lamb and her panel assembled to ask the right questions on how to be prepared and not give into the government fear-driven narrative on Disease X H5N1 Avian Influenza.

