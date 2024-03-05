By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I had a patient this year who presented far along the path of chronic kidney disease requiring initiation of renal replacement therapy otherwise known as dialysis. I wondered if COVID-19 vaccination could injure the kidneys as it does the heart, brain, and so many other organs.

The kidneys receive about 25% of cardiac output and are continuously filtering the blood. Among the vaccinated, Brogna et al have shown about half of the vaccinated have detectable, full length trimerized vaccine Spike protein in the bloodstream. It makes sense that both mRNA and Spike protein could settle in the kidney, cause expression of Spike protein and possibly other frameshifted peptide fragments on the cell surface of glomerular cells (renal epithelial, podocytes, mesangial) and because of the constant blood flow and urine exposure, product a hotspot for immune attack against the organ.

A review by Vudathaneni et al, described 28 published mechanisms of kidney injury and renal damage from COVID-19 vaccination. Most of the pathways involve inflammation from either direct cytokine damage or auto-immunity.

The take home message for doctors, nurses, and vaccinated patients is that renal function should be assessed with serum creatinine, cystatin-C, blood urea nitrogen, and urine albumin:creatinine ratio. If there is evidence of damage, then auto-immune markers including ANA, ANCA, RF, and anti–cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibody should be drawn. Given the broad array of pathology, nephrologists should have a low threshold for renal biopsy so an accurate diagnosis can be made.

My fear is the with so many pressing medical problems including myocarditis, cardiac arrest, stroke, and blood clots, that renal damage may be overlooked and when the medical community and patients discover it, it may be too late to intervene.

