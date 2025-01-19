Playback speed
Twice Daily Nasal Sprays and Gargles First Line of Defense in Cold and Flu Season

Dr. McCullough with Practical Advice on the Steve Gruber Show
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 19, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update from the Steve Gruber Show on Real America’s Voice. You may think the claim that twice daily nasal sprays and gargles are better than vaccines is overstated however consider these observations:

  1. On demand sporadic Vicks First Defence and Saline nasal sprays reduced the rate of viral upper respiratory tract infection by ~20% as shown in the Immune Defence Study

  2. Balmforth et al, demonstrated a 71% risk reduction in COVID-19 illness with a xylitol nasal spray done on a regular basis through the pandemic

  3. Influenza vaccine efficacy is running 24-40% in four CDC networks for 2023-2024

  4. COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is negative in four studies, meaning continued vaccination is associated with greater risk of recurrent acute illness

I told Steve Gruber that I have interviewed multiple individuals and have panned my patients. Twice daily nasal sprays and gargles seems to be the trick to going a full year with free of colds and flu.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

