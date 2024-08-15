Unnecessary, Excessive Routine Childhood Vaccination Leading to Chronic Illness

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The public is becoming acutely aware of the ever-growing list of routine childhood vaccinations on the ACIP schedule, effectively mandatory in some states to attend school. Many legacy illnesses had dramatic reductions in case count and mortality long before the introduction of vaccines including smallpox, measles, diphtheria, pertussis, and influenza. This was due to improved living conditions, sanitation, nutrition, and antibiotics. So why are healthy young babies vaccinated for adult infectious diseases of the past? Could this be causing harm?

Please join Dr. McCullough with Mat Staver of The Liberty Counsel for an issue of “Freedom Alive” dedicated to the progressively concerning routine childhood schedule. Keep in mind each individual vaccine was never studied in combination with others for the combined toxicity of co-administration, nor were they studied for cumulative hazards of serial dosing over long periods of time. This review will support parents who are choosing to “go natural” with a healthy baby born today to enjoy greater freedom from chronic health problems and neuropsychiatric illness.

Mat Staver is the Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, an international nonprofit litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and the family; Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action, Freedom Federation, The Salt & Light Council, and National House of Hope; Chairman of Christians in Defense of Israel; Founder and Chairman of Liberty Relief International; Vice President and Chief Counsel of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference-CONEL; Director of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition; former Vice President of Liberty University; former Dean and tenured professor of law at Liberty University School of Law; Trustee of The Timothy Plan, a New York and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange-traded family of mutual funds; Trustee of the Supreme Court Historical Society; Board of Reference of The Christian Film and Television Commission; Board of Advisors of Care for Pastors; Founder and former President of Staver & Associates; and Founder and former President of The Staver Group.

Mat has over 230 published legal opinions. He has authored eight scholarly law review publications and 10 books, including Faith & Freedom: A Complete Handbook for Defending Your Religious Rights, Same-Sex Marriage: Putting Every Household at Risk, and Eternal Vigilance: Knowing and Protecting Your Religious Freedom. He has authored many booklets and brochures, along with hundreds of articles.

Mat has filed numerous briefs and argued in many federal and state courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court and has argued two landmark cases before the Supreme Court, Madsen v. Women's Health Center and McCreary County v. ACLU of Kentucky.

Mat has a B.A., Theology, cum laude, Southern Missionary College; M.A., Religion, summa cum laude, Andrews University; J.D., University of Kentucky; LL.D., honoris causa, Liberty University; D.D., honoris causa, South Florida Bible College.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org