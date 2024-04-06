Unraveling Complexities of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Pandemic Era

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Listen to this interview in English with Portuguese subtitles where Dr. McCullough rolling along in a bus across Central Texas is hosted by Dr. Dr Luis Alcides Brandini De Boni who has questions regarding research credentials, Phidippides cardiomyopathy, COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis, and much more.

Trivax JE, McCullough PA. Phidippides cardiomyopathy: a review and case illustration. Clin Cardiol. 2012 Feb;35(2):69-73. doi: 10.1002/clc.20994. Epub 2012 Jan 4. PMID: 22222888; PMCID: PMC6652719.

From this interchange it is obvious that cardiovascular medicine has taken on considerable complexities given the large percentage of the population that has undergone COVID-19 vaccination. From myocarditis, acceleration of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, vascular dissections, hypertension, arrhythmias, and thrombosis—a broadscale assault has been launched against the cardiovascular system with each and every injection. De Boni is particularly concerned that Brazilian doctors have not fully awoken to the disastrous consequence of the mass mandated vaccine campaign.