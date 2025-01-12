Update on the Microbiome as a Therapeutic Target in Autism
Research Exploding on the Gut-Brain Connection
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Ever since the seminal paper on gastrointestinal findings and autism was published by Dr. Andrew Wakefield in children who had received the MMR vaccine, there has been a growing interest in gastrointestinal symptoms and interventions that target the microbiome in the treatment of autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) now affects 1 and 33 children and is becoming more common every day as the number of routine vaccines continues to expand for young children.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.