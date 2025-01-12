By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Ever since the seminal paper on gastrointestinal findings and autism was published by Dr. Andrew Wakefield in children who had received the MMR vaccine, there has been a growing interest in gastrointestinal symptoms and interventions that target the microbiome in the treatment of autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) now affects 1 and 33 children and is becoming more common every day as the number of routine vaccines continues to expand for young children.