By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the unavoidable collateral effects of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle is a growing general distrust and loss of confidence in routine childhood vaccines. Are there any data suggesting parents are starting to decline or delay routine childhood vaccinations?

Hill et al authored a CDC/HHS report published in MMWR that found a significant reduction in the acceptance of routine across the board. The authors added:

“A recent analysis of trends in parental vaccine hesitancy during 2019–2022 found an increase in hesitancy among parents of children aged 5–11 years after authorization of COVID-19 vaccine, but not among parents of those aged 6 months–4 years (5). Parental vaccine hesitancy might be contributing to the low levels of influenza vaccination coverage, due to a higher degree of hesitancy among parents about influenza vaccine compared with other routine childhood vaccines. Hesitancy about influenza vaccine has been observed to be more highly correlated with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine than with other childhood vaccines, indicating that parents might perceive influenza vaccine differently than they do other routine non–COVID-19 childhood vaccines (6).”

In my view, the authors are grossly understating the negative impact COVID-19 vaccination is having on the routine childhood schedule. I found it odd that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine acceptance for babies 6 months an older was selectively omitted from this report. Multiple sources of data indicate for a healthy children, there are better outcomes and a greater freedom from childhood diseases if they remain unvaccinated and develop a natural pattern of immunity.

