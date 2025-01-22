Playback speed
US Exits WHO, Upcoming Senate Confirmation Hearings, Future of MAHA

Dr. McCullough on American Sunrise from Real America's Voice
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jan 22, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick update on home diagnosis and treatment of seasonal influenza, Trump’s executive order to exit the WHO, unfair senate confirmation questions, and the future of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Dr. McCullough with Terrance Bates, David Brody, and Allison Haunss on American Sunrise from Real America’s Voice.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

