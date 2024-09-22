By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Imagine a world where chemistry and physics labs all over the globe could develop nuclear weapons with little or no oversight. Even worse, privately funded operations could be nearly untouchable by government regulators.

The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), prohibited biological and toxin weapons, and was entered into force in 1975 by the United Nations. The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed concern in 2013 that new technology would enable scientists and their sponsors to ignore or evade this treaty.

In May, 2024, the Biden administration published United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential, a 31 page document that outlines an oversight plan for the development of biological threats (viruses, bacteria, fungi, toxins) that can be of dual use to humanity—for benefit or harm. The paragraphs of this guidance reads like a dream for National Institutes of Health (NIAID, BARDA) and Department of Defense (DARPA) funded laboratories. There is very little reporting required, no comprehensive inventories, and recommended but not required bio-security (hoods, reverse ventilation, protection of workers, etc): “In such cases, agents affecting humans that are recommended to be handled at Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) or Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) per the BMBL guidance are subject to this Policy.” No mandate or audits are mentioned.