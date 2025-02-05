VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During COVID-19

Shane Claytor, a former Navy Corpsman, Iraq War Veteran, and ICU nurse, has worked inside both the VA and private healthcare systems. Shane has seen firsthand how hospital policies, corporate interests, and government mandates have compromised patient care. In this interview, Shane reveals:

The stark contrast between private hospitals and the VA system during the early days of COVID-19, including the lack of preparedness in private facilities and the bureaucratic dysfunction in government-run hospitals.

The suppression of dissent within the VA, where speaking out against questionable policies—such as excessive isolation, improper use of ventilators, and the sidelining of early treatment options—led to retaliation, including an investigation that sidelined him for seven months.

The failures of COVID-19 protocols , including the widespread use of remdesivir, which he and other healthcare professionals observed was linked to kidney failure. He compares outcomes at the VA, where the drug was heavily administered, to other hospitals that used it more sparingly and saw far fewer complications.

The toxic culture within healthcare institutions , where unvaccinated patients were stigmatized, and doctors failed to physically assess COVID-19 patients, relying instead on remote decision-making, which harmed patient care.

His personal journey of witnessing the effects of government mandates, corporate influence, and media-driven misinformation, leading him to advocate for healthcare reform and transparency in medical protocols.

His advocacy for VA healthcare reform, as he believes the system is deeply flawed and requires urgent intervention, especially with potential policy shifts under a new administration.

Consider following Shane on X: https://x.com/TheHealingFront

And his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheHealingFront

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

