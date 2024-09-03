By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) claims that COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of long-COVID syndrome despite the absence of large-scale randomized, placebo-controlled trials or valid observational studies. Mechanistically, it is impossible for the vaccines to lessen long-COVID because they load the body with progressively greater amounts of the pathogenic Spike protein—the cause of the syndrome.

First covered by TrialSite News, Swift et al, published a large (n=41,652) cohort study from a large midwest health system (presumably Mayo) where post-acute sequelae was defined as ICD codes for medically attended symptoms between 30 days and 6 months after infection. Those with only one mRNA shot were excluded. If the vaccine failed and there was a second infection within 30 days patients were excluded. Vaccination after infection was excluded. This left a very biased sample with 17,402/41,652 (41.8%) fully vaccinated compared to USA Facts that reports the State of Minnesota is 72% fully vaccinated. In effect this reduced the number of vaccinated who developed long-COVID. Despite this bias, vaccination not only failed to reduce long-COVID, but the crude data showed higher cases counts and proportions among the vaccinated.

Melanie D Swift, Laura E Breeher, Ross Dierkhising, Joel Hickman, Matthew G Johnson, Daniel L Roellinger, Abinash Virk, Association of COVID-19 Vaccination with Risk of Medically-Attended Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 During the Ancestral, Alpha, Delta, and Omicron Variant Eras, Open Forum Infectious Diseases , 2024;, ofae495, https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofae495

Because there was little or no opportunity to be fully vaccinated before 2/1/2021, the ancestral strain long-COVID cases should be properly removed because the exposures were not the same. When this is done, the rates of long COVID-19 are 1319/19,877 (6.6%) and 1213/17,372 (6.9%), p-value=0.1847, for unvaccinated and vaccinated, respectively.

Hopefully this will end the ridiculous false narrative that somehow COVID-19 vaccination by loading more Spike protein in the body reduces Spikopathy or long-COVID syndrome. Future analysis combine long-COVID and long-vaccine syndromes together among the vaccinated to account for mRNA exposure and tell us the real story of how the vaccine is causing chronic symptoms in large populations.

