By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Among my elderly female family members and patients, fractures of the hip, radius, and vertebrae with simple falls seems to be a right of passage into old age. I have noted that none of them through the course of their lives took vitamin D or K supplementation nor did they invest in weight or strength training.

Can our generation do any better on this front to spare misery on ourselves and lessen care burdens for our children? Rosu et al performed a systematic review of 31 trials of vitamin D plus K2 on a variety of outcomes including bone mineral density, other physiologic measures, and when provided, risk of fractures.

“The randomized controlled studies performed on menopausal women of various ethnicities and health statuses suggest that combined vitD and vitK supplementation may be more beneficial for the prevention and potential treatment of age-associated diseases including CVD and osteoporosis than either supplementation alone. This approach may be part of a multifaceted strategy, which could include nutrition counseling and diet changing, addressing sedentary behavior and physical activity, avoiding tobacco exposure, and preventing or minimizing long-term glucocorticoid therapy, all holistic concepts needed to support the health of postmenopausal women.”