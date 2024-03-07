By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I wondered if the medical orthodoxy had caught up to the emerging positive literature on vitamin D and the prevention of COVID-19. As of January 26, 2023, infectious disease specialist Dr. Daniel C. DeSimone said this about vitamin D on the Mayo Clinic website:

His message is uncertain on vitamin D but he uses the opportunity to tell you to “get vaccinated” and then to further seduce the reader into the novel genetic mRNA injections by stating “Having enough vitamin D also may have people get the most out of their COVID-19 vaccination.”

Sartini et al performed a meta-analysis of 7 randomized trials and 12 observational studies on vitamin D supplementation BEFORE COVID-19 illness involving 1,262,235 patients. The findings according to the authors were:

“Our findings indicate that vitamin D supplementation has a protective effect against the incidence of COVID-19 in RCT studies (OR 0.403, 95% IC 0.218, 0.747), in the incidence of COVID-19 in analytical studies (OR = 0.592, 95% IC 0.476–0.736) and in ICU admission (OR 0.317, 95% IC 0.147–0.680). The only RCT evaluating vitamin D supplementation prior to COVID-19 infection and subsequent mortality was performed on 66 participants. People receiving vitamin D (in this case, a single bolus of 80,000 IU) had significantly lower mortality after adjustment for all potential confounders. No other covariables were associated with mortality (OR 0.163, 95% IC 0.0.32–0.832). Regarding the analytical studies, no association was found between vitamin D supplementations prior to COVID-19 infection and relative mortality (OR 0.882, 95% IC 0.667–1.165). Out of the ten studies included, only three demonstrated a protective action of vitamin D against mortality in multivariable analysis.”

Sartini, M.; Del Puente, F.; Oliva, M.; Carbone, A.; Bobbio, N.; Schinca, E.; Giribone, L.; Cristina, M.L. Preventive Vitamin D Supplementation and Risk for COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Nutrients 2024 , 16 , 679. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu16050679

In summary, vitamin D supplementation (~5000 IU daily) was associated with a 40-60% reduced risks of COVID-19 and a 69% reduced chance of ICU admission. There were mixed data on mortality. Instead of trying to twist patient information on vitamin D into a vaccine promotion, the Mayo clinic should just summarize the data so patients can do their own research on this simple and safe intervention.

