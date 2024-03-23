War On Multiple Fronts
Two victories, a battle in the Supreme Court, and a royally strange cancer case.
There is not enough time in the day to write about all of the important stories happening all at once, so we have decided to reignite the Hot Zone—a show in which Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake will discuss the biggest stories of each week.
Our ragtag band continues to fight for truth and freedom against the Corporatist Empire that wishes to subvert the rule of constitutional law and replace it with a dictatorship of malevolent virtue-signaling clowns wielding permanent emergency power.
This week, we discuss two victories for the good guys, a battle in the U.S. Supreme Court, and a royally strange cancer case. Please join us in the Hot Zone!
FDA is a Sovereign?!
The only Sovereigns are God and His creations man and woman.
If I want to fight some ailment that I have with ivermectin, Vick's Vapo rub or chicken soup, that is MY choice!
Of course families of those that passed that were denied Ivermectin have a problem with the FDA's misinformation!! The FDA's "oops, sorry" is not enough! The FDA should be held totally responsible for the damage their misinformation caused to so many!