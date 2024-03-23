There is not enough time in the day to write about all of the important stories happening all at once, so we have decided to reignite the Hot Zone—a show in which Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake will discuss the biggest stories of each week.

Our ragtag band continues to fight for truth and freedom against the Corporatist Empire that wishes to subvert the rule of constitutional law and replace it with a dictatorship of malevolent virtue-signaling clowns wielding permanent emergency power.

This week, we discuss two victories for the good guys, a battle in the U.S. Supreme Court, and a royally strange cancer case. Please join us in the Hot Zone!

