When we wrote our book, The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, we devoted an entire chapter to Cuomo brothers in which we took a decidedly critical view of their cult of personality in 2020.

As the principle author who spent a month researching these two men, I know why those in the medical freedom movement are inclined to take a jaundiced view of the former CNN anchor.

All the same, I believe that we should welcome Chris Cuomo’s willingness to stand corrected about ivermectin and the reality of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. It doesn’t matter that his recent revisions are not a perfect mea culpa in the eyes of those who feel that his previous public pronouncements were calumnious.

Now the important thing is not his past pronouncements, but what is is saying now to the many people who follow him. Now he is demonstrating a willingness to change his views, admit that he made erroneous statements in the past, and to criticize some of the mainstream media propaganda that he previously endorsed.

Tucker Carlson in a recent civil conversation with Chris Cuomo.

No one likes admitting that they have made erroneous statements. This is why most people would rather stick with their erroneous opinions instead of enduring the discomfort of admitting that they have spoken in error. Dr. McCullough and I believe that any willingness to change one’s views for the better is admirable and redemptive. We therefore welcome Chris Cuomo’s evolving views and believe they should be graciously accepted, even by people who dislike him because of his previous conduct and statements.

Share