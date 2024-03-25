Without free speech no search for truth is possible... no discovery of truth is useful... Better a thousandfold abuse of free speech than denial of free speech. The abuse dies in a day, but the denial slays the life of the people, and entombs the hope of the race. —Charles Bradlaugh, MP for Northampton, 1880-1891

Students of history are familiar with England’s incomparable contribution to the political development of mankind. Starting with the Magna Carta in 1215, the English people developed the concept that no king or ruler of any kind is above the law. The institution of Parliament—that is, a council composed of members who represent the people—is closely related to free speech, which has been a strong English value for hundreds of years. The English Common Law is the greatest legal system ever devised in that incorporates an entire history of reasoning about what is just and fair in a range of conflicts that have happened over time. Sir William Blackstone’s Commentaries on the Laws of England is probably the greatest literary work ever written on the subject of jurisprudence.

Starting in March 2020, I watched with horror as the awful people in charge of the UK government discarded this glorious tradition of respecting the Rights of Englishmen. How did this happen?

To try to answer this question, I just had a long interview with author and educator Mike Fairclough, who holds extraordinary distinction of being the only school principal in the UK to speak publicly in opposition to lockdowns, masks and Covid vaccines for children.

Mike can be followed on Substack and X. He also just now has a new book out titled THE HERO'S VOICE: FINDING THE COURAGE TO SPEAK, with a Forword by Dr. Peter McCullough.

Share