On April 18, 2024, EcoHealth Alliance, which played an instrumental role in creating SARS-CoV-2, hosted a fundraising benefit gala in New York City.

With this branding, EcoHealth Alliance joins the “Quadripartite Organizations” – that is, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, founded as OIE), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the WHO put it in a recent announcement, the Quadripartite Organizations “collaborate to drive the change and transformation required to mitigate the impact of current and future health challenges at the human–animal– plant–environment interface at global, regional and country level.” Recently, the CDC signaled it is joining the One Health bandwagon as well.

With EcoHealth joining the party, ONE HEALTH may summarize its mission as:

To create pathogenic agents in labs in order to make a ton of money selling ineffective and dangerous vaccines as “countermeasures” against the pathogens we create.

