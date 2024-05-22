WHO Chief Scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar Lathered Up for a Global Bird Flu Pandemic

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Pandemic pundits have said avian influenza H5N1 reporting is just “fear porn” and that more discussion is just fanning the flames. One has to wonder why anyone would downplay strong messaging coming from Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization. Farrar was at the Wellcome Trust when he conspired with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Peter Daszak, and Dr. Kristian Andersen to conceal the laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan.

On 19 February 2020, Farrar, along with 26 other scientists, published as a co-author of the Statement in support of the scientists, public health professionals, and medical professionals of China combatting COVID-19, which declared "We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin." This document is a noose around his neck as the facts have emerged on the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Now listen to Farrar on bird flu. He has been working on this infection since 2004. He is very confident the virus is poised to spread from human to human and is more than lathered up for a vaccine campaign. He never mentions why the historical human mortality rate in animal handlers has been high, especially late presentation and lack of adequate medical care. His concerned eyes are all about the WHO in taking complete control over the building crisis.

I follow in the clip with Ms Miriam Shaw, outfitted with her smart glasses who takes on the WHO and we lay out the fact pattern on gain-of-function avian influenza spreading intentionally by mallard ducks all across America. Mass PCR testing will raise the case count and drive “biosecurity measures” as the man-made crisis develops into a full blown pandemic operation.

For the pundits, we are calling this crisis before it happens and have been giving practical recommendations so people around the world can protect themselves, particularly farm workers. That’s not “fear-porn” that’s responsible pandemic preparedness.

