Who Makes the Big Decisions?
Conversation with Professor Harvey Risch about the administrative state.
A frequently discussed and debated question in medical freedom circles is: Who was in charge of the pandemic response?
Some say that Tony Fauci at NIAID was the chief executive. Others say that Fauci was just playing a role assigned to him by his masters in the defense and intel agencies or in the National Security Council. This raises the question of whether there is a particular individual or cabal within these vast bureaucracies who is pulling strings behind the scenes.
A few days ago I was interviewed about these questions by Dr. Harvey Risch—Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine.
Since I met Professor Risch in the summer of 2021, I have perceived him to be one of the most educated, cultured, and diligent scholars in the entire field of public health.
In our most recent conversation for his podcast on America Out Loud, we talk about the long history of the administrative state going back to ancient Rome. Over the centuries, many commentators have remarked that the administrative state functions in large part by means of procedures, doctrines, and plans that are already in place. This high degree of automation—of standing marching orders in the event of a crisis or emergency—suggests that public policy is not always a matter of directives issued by a particular man or woman.
This sort of automation was the dramatic device in Stanley Kubrick’s Cold War masterpiece Dr. Strangelove and in the excellent 1983 film, Wargames, starring a very young Matthew Broderick.
Along with automation comes a commensurate absence of accountability. This explains the rarity of any particular man or woman being held responsible for all of the messes, disasters, and pointless wars abroad that have been caused by the administrative state for as long as I remember.
Please listen to my interview with Professor Risch and share it with your friends.
Fauci was working for the BioSecurity State (DoD/CIA/CDC/Big Pfharma) for certain. His job puts him as the figurehead of the BioWarfare Programs. The Depop and Technocratic Totalitarian plans are from above the National Level. They're International and Trans-National. According to Iain Davis - the decisions are made at the Level of the Bank of International Settlements - and handed down from there to the WEF, WHO, UN etc.. His work is available online.
You should really speak to Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova, from Substack... They've diagrammed how the Legalized BioWarfare Kill Box was created, starting under Clinton in the late 1990's - and gaining speed under Cheney and Obama.
Fauci is a major War Criminal, but not a mastermind.
'The Fooch' is a cog...One of many Lieutenants of the International Eugenicist Mafia.
Is interesting to note; those in the positions of power across the board in all aspects of civilization are invariably members of The Council For Foreign Relations governed by Chatham House in London and that is especially correct about The National Security Council and State Dept.
There wasn't ALWAYS a 'Security State' in North America...As the U.S. Revolution is the event stopping it at least temporarily and it put the kabosh upon it in many ways by inspiring The French Revolution and others which ended the loss of Absolute Power Fascist Slave State once defined Imperialism among the historical Demons. There are many volumes addressing the history of this group since the War of 1812 and it's espionage and Acts of War against the U.S. staged out of Canada including the assassination of every president inclusive of Lincoln and Kennedy.
Many refer to those volumes as 'Conspiracy Theory' with the purposes to shut down public debate, conversation or spreading of information...And, now 'Conspiracy Theory' as an intellectual assault is in reality a COMPLIMENT. There is no logical reason the assassination of Kennedy is continuing to be kept 'Classified' as all involved are now dead UNLESS THE THREAT OF THE EXPOSURE OF THE SECURITY STATE IS THAT KEPT HIDDEN WHICH MOST ASSUREDLY WOULD IMPLICATE ACTIVE GROUPS OF BULLY BILLIONAIRES AS CRIMINALS AGAINST HUMANITY AND ALL LIFE ON EARTH as they now attack the actual DNA of all organic life which is to perpetrate an 'Extinction Level Event' of all organic life on the planet.