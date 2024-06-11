A frequently discussed and debated question in medical freedom circles is: Who was in charge of the pandemic response?

Some say that Tony Fauci at NIAID was the chief executive. Others say that Fauci was just playing a role assigned to him by his masters in the defense and intel agencies or in the National Security Council. This raises the question of whether there is a particular individual or cabal within these vast bureaucracies who is pulling strings behind the scenes.

A few days ago I was interviewed about these questions by Dr. Harvey Risch—Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine.

Since I met Professor Risch in the summer of 2021, I have perceived him to be one of the most educated, cultured, and diligent scholars in the entire field of public health.

In our most recent conversation for his podcast on America Out Loud, we talk about the long history of the administrative state going back to ancient Rome. Over the centuries, many commentators have remarked that the administrative state functions in large part by means of procedures, doctrines, and plans that are already in place. This high degree of automation—of standing marching orders in the event of a crisis or emergency—suggests that public policy is not always a matter of directives issued by a particular man or woman.

This sort of automation was the dramatic device in Stanley Kubrick’s Cold War masterpiece Dr. Strangelove and in the excellent 1983 film, Wargames, starring a very young Matthew Broderick.

Dr. Strangelove was a strategic analyst and planner in the Department of Defense

Along with automation comes a commensurate absence of accountability. This explains the rarity of any particular man or woman being held responsible for all of the messes, disasters, and pointless wars abroad that have been caused by the administrative state for as long as I remember.

Please listen to my interview with Professor Risch and share it with your friends.

Share