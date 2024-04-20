By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the past few weeks we have reported this fact pattern about highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 otherwise known as bird flu:

The Wellness Company has expanded the black Contagion Home Kit to include CDC recommended oseltamivir which exerts its antiviral activity by inhibiting the activity of the viral neuraminidase enzyme found on the surface of avian influenza, thereby preventing budding from the host cell, viral replication, and infectivity. In adult seasonal influenza it is modestly effective, however, it is optimized by starting on the first day of symptoms or used as chemoprophylaxis in close contacts, therefore, it must be in the house, at the ready with the Wellness Company Contagion Kit. This medication, plus access to more intensive options zanamivir, baloxavir, antibiotics, comes through the telemedicine offering with the kit. Oseltamivir will be helpful to have on hand for seasonal influenza during the usual winter flu season.

Here is what the World Health Organization said in a press conference Thursday April 18, 2024 as reported by Forbes:

Jeremy Farrar, chief scientist for the World Health Organization, emphasized the severity of the global spread of H5N1 bird flu during a press conference Thursday, noting the virus’s “extremely high” mortality rate in humans. Between January 2003 and March 28, 2024, WHO has reported 888 human cases of bird flu infection, and 52% were fatal, according to the organization’s latest report. The current global bird flu outbreak began in 2020 after a reemergence in Europe, and has led to the deaths of millions of birds, but it’s evolved and has increasingly been infecting mammals like cows, which may mean it could spread between humans since cows have similar body structures, something Farrar describes as a “great concern.” Although there have been no known human-to-human transmissions, Farrar warned about the possibility of the virus mutating and spreading between humans, since it’s already evolved and has spread to humans from other mammals. He noted because the spread of bird flu has increased over the past one to two years, it’s now labeled as a “global zoonotic animal pandemic”—or a pandemic driven by diseases that spread between people and animals—and he said efforts were underway to “immediately respond with access equitably to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics” if human-to-human transmission begins.

Please take all of this into consideration as the data emerge on bird flu. So far there is just one mild human case in West Texas, however if we begin to hear about more human cases or human-to-human spread, it’s pandemic “game-on” for Disease X Avian Influenza. We should all be prepared.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Interim Guidance on Follow-up of Close Contacts of Persons Infected with Novel Influenza A Viruses and Use of Antiviral Medications for Chemoprophylaxis