In the summer of 2022 I had the privilege of having dinner with Professor Robert Clancy—a leading Australian clinical immunologist and a pioneer in the field of mucosal immunology, with 260 publications on the subject.

He explained to me precisely why COVID-19 shots—designed to induce the production of antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the blood—cannot prevent infection by or transmission of the virus. The trouble, he explained, is that SARS-CoV-2 replicates rapidly in the nasal mucosa and transmits to other people days before it make it down into the gas exchange region of the lungs and encounters blood antibodies.

This, he further explained, had long been understood about respiratory viruses such as those that cause the common cold and influenza, and this same quality was quickly ascertained about SARS-CoV-2.

Thus, from the outset, it was clear that the COVID-19 vaccines would NOT prevent infection by or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. This reality completely nullified any rationale for vaccine mandates.

Professor Clancy’s explication of this reality has stuck with me ever since. I was reminded of it yesterday when I friend sent me a link to a paper titled Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses, by Morens, Taubenberger, and Fauci. As the authors point out:

non-systemic respiratory viruses such as influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV tend to have significantly shorter incubation periods and rapid courses of viral replication. They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others. ….

Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so? This is a major challenge for future vaccine development, and overcoming it is critical as we work to develop “next-generation” vaccines.

In other words, in November 2022, Dr. Fauci and his colleagues published a paper in which they demonstrated their clear understanding of what Professor Clancy told me at dinner three months earlier—namely, the COVID-19 vaccines cannot “effectively control” SARS-CoV-2. The initial, much publicized claim that they would prevent infection and transmission was a bald-faced lie.

