Why Can't America Improve Food Quality Like Europe?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this review of news in public health on the Breanna Morello Show. She asked why the US agencies cannot execute like the European Commission on food safety. Most importantly the Europeans have been successful on nearly eliminating trans fats which are directly related to the progression of atherosclerotic heart disease.

Americans believe the aspiration to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) rests upon the senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. It is expected lobbyists will work to oppose RFK as the BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA coalitions work to keep their corrupt interests alive during the Trump Administration.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org