Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
8

Why Can't America Improve Food Quality Like Europe?

Dr. McCullough on the Breanna Morello Show
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dec 06, 2024
2
8
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this review of news in public health on the Breanna Morello Show. She asked why the US agencies cannot execute like the European Commission on food safety. Most importantly the Europeans have been successful on nearly eliminating trans fats which are directly related to the progression of atherosclerotic heart disease.

Americans believe the aspiration to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) rests upon the senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. It is expected lobbyists will work to oppose RFK as the BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA coalitions work to keep their corrupt interests alive during the Trump Administration.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Widespread DNA Contamination and Excess Deaths Expected to Trigger Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA Injections
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Outsiders Appointed to Lead CMS, CDC, NIH, FDA, and CDC
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
BIG FOOD and BIG PHARMA Putting RFK in the Crosshairs
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Breaking the Grip of Academic Censorship
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Terrified Ex-FDA Commissioner and Pfizer Vaccine Promoter Scott Gottlieb Claims RFK Jr. Will “Cost Lives”
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
How Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Taken Off the Market?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH