Widespread Proliferation of Microplastics in Humans and the Environment
Consuming a credit card’s worth of plastic weekly means some human brains are now 0.5% plastic by weight.
Microplastics are synthetic polymer compounds that form when large plastic materials are fragmented and micronized to a size ≤5 mm. According to Osman et al, microplastics are classified as either primary or secondary. Primary microplastics are intentionally added to products. Secondary microplastics are unintended byproducts of the degradation of larger plastic materials:
