Will Incoming Trump Administration Favor New Healthcare Economy?

By Peter A. McCullough

Please enjoy this November 11, 2024 update I had on One America News Tipping Point with Riley Lewis concerning what America can expect in health care with the new Trump 2.0 administration. Will COVID-19 vaccines and mandates go away? What about a shift from prescription pharmaceuticals to natural solutions? How does The Wellness Company fit into this new thinking about health and wellness? Answers to these questions and so much more on Tipping Point.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company