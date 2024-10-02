Playback speed
Will New Pandemic Scare Shut Down Voting Booths?

Pandemic Fears, Bio-Labs on Steroids, Vaccine Mania
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 02, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this September 26, 2024 interview I had with Real America’s Voice, Just the News hots Amanda Head and John Solomon.

None of the current man made, gain-of-function viruses—SARS-CoV-2, Monkeypox, or avian influenza spread by casual contact in voting booths, pens, paper ballots, or computer screens. I told our hosts that the public should not be deterred by messaging from HHS, CDC, or other agencies that are determined to interfere with a fair election.

We also reviewed the ill-advised child nasal and adult influenza vaccines. Both offer a poor risk to benefit proposition for a healthy individual. On a brighter note, The Wellness Company has emergency medical kits that allow you to have some medical freedom in a time where there has been a massive loss of confidence in the healthcare system.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

