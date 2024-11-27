Will RFK Root Out Corruption, Dr Oz Cut Wasted CMS Dollars?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With former HHS Secretary Alex Azar serving as the past president of the US Division of Eli Lilly and Xavier Becerra being a career politician, it’s easy to see how this giant division of the federal government has developed the cancer of corruption going back nearly 20 years. I appeared on Stinchfield Tonight with local Dallas favorite anchor Grant Stinchfield to review how nominees Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Dr. Mehmet Oz will clean up corruption and hopefully address the mounting costs of healthcare.

Please enjoy this quick review from November 21, 2024 and notice how Grant makes the skillful transition from the last 30 days of life to the use case for emergency medical kits from The Wellness Company.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company