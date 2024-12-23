By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US is the WHO’s largest single donor, providing ~16% of its funding in 2022-23 according to the Financial Times. In 2020, the Trump administration started the process to exit the WHO as the pandemic unfolded. But the process was never fully executed and then Joe Biden reinjected US support for WHO on his first day of office in 2021.

Will Donald Trump symbolically timestamp a US withdrawal on his first day in office and garner more support from the health freedom community? I can tell you as a doctor I have never relied upon or been aided by the WHO. It it did not exist, it would not impact health care in the United States and we would be unencumbered by WHO international health regulations and treaties.

This decision by Team Trump may set the tone for what we can expect in terms of administrative policy towards globalism, public health, and our sovereignty over decisions that concern plants, animals, and humans.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org