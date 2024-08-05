World Health Organization Fails Miserably at Pandemic Response

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As of January 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) had 26,127 employees. The WHO's staff work in 147 country offices, six regional offices, and at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Their work includes advising ministries of health, supporting health programs, and responding to emergencies. The WHO's staff includes:

Public health experts: Doctors, epidemiologists, scientists, and managers

Secretariat staff: Experts, staff, and field workers at the headquarters

Regional Directors: Lead the work of the regional offices and their country offices

The WHO is a behemoth that failed miserably on all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Please listen to the short summary of how the WHO misled the world and worked to worsen misery, hospitalization, and death. Additionally, the organization has misled the world on the Monkeypox “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” and the emerging government-manufactured bird flu outbreak. Now the WHO wants even more power and resources. I told the Sovereignty Summit 2.0 we should pull out of the organization. I will not follow WHO directives in clinical practice.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org