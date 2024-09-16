While we often hear that middle-aged southern white men pose a grave threat to American democracy and public safety, Ryan Wesley Routh—a former roofer from North Carolina who looks and sounds like a dumb cracker —has, in recent years, been a model of anti-Trump and anti-Putin sentiment. Also notable is the fact that in 2002, he was charged with the felony possession of a fully automatic firearm.

The following is a collection of statements he has made to various MSM outlets over the last couple of years.

FT News:

"It's a pretty big yard, but the front bank is completely full," Ryan Routh, an American volunteer who started the memorial last year, said. "There may be 10,000 at this point. 'Flags of the fallen' is what I've been calling it."

Routh, a former construction worker who lives in Hawaii, is one of the thousands of foreigners who, after seeing news reports about the invasion, travelled into Ukraine in early 2022 to volunteer as fighters or medics.

Semafor:

"Most of the Ukrainian authorities do not want these soldiers," said Ryan Routh, head of the International Volunteer Center in Ukraine, a private organization which helps foreigners seeking to assist the war effort connect with military units and aid groups. "I have had partners meeting with [Ukraine's Ministry of Defense] every week and still have not been able to get them to agree to issue one single visa."

Azerbaycan24

The New York Times article backs up the Russian Defense Ministry's information regarding the countries which are actively trying to recruit mercenaries to join the fight in Ukraine. It wrote about Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from North Carolina who spent several months in Ukraine last year and is now seeking recruits among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. He plans to move them to Ukraine from Pakistan and Iran – in some cases, illegally. Nevertheless, dozens of people have apparently expressed an interest.

NYTimes

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest. "We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it's such a corrupt country," he said in an interview from Washington.

Taiwan News

The man behind the wall of banners, Ryan Routh, told CNA that he posted the flags to pay tribute to the nations that have citizens fighting in Ukraine's foreign legion, the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. Routh said there have been no protests about the presence of the Taiwan flag so far, but even if China is dissatisfied, "I can order another 1,000, they can't touch my flags."

Routh, 56, originally hails from Hawaii, but most recently worked in the construction industry in North Carolina and has no military background. He came to Kyiv more than two months ago to show his support for Ukraine and wanted to join the foreign legion.

However, due to his age, he was unable to do so, and he is instead currently assisting the legion in recruiting volunteers for the Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie units in Kharkiv. Thus far, Routh has assisted in recruiting 70 volunteers to join the fight against Russia.

Routh began posting flags on the wall of a sandbagged monument in Kyiv's Independence Square. He told the news agency that he included Taiwan's flag because he had met at least five Taiwanese volunteers serving in the legion over the past two months and learned about Taiwan's contribution to Ukraine's war effort.

According to Routh, he has yet to receive any protests from China about the presence of the Taiwan flag. He said that any pressure that would come from China would be "nothing" compared to the daily assault by Russian forces on every soldier who supports Ukraine.

He said that he will continue to stay in Kyiv and encourage more people to fight against Russia. European countries deliver truckloads of food, medical supplies, and military equipment, but Ukraine may need three to four times more support, estimated Routh.

The volunteer pointed out that there are only 50 national flags on the stone wall, meaning that there are over 100 countries that do not have a single soldier that has volunteered to fight for Ukraine, "This is unacceptable." He emphasized the war between Russia and Ukraine is a battle of good versus evil.

Routh asserted that at this critical moment, all countries should give their soldiers unpaid leave and provide air tickets to fly to Ukraine to participate in the war to prevent Russia from starting another war. "We should be united and share success and failure, which is what these flags stand for," said Routh.