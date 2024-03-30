I looked up the NOAA station data for Francis Key Bridge in the early morning hours of March 26 and found the following:

With the ship steaming 8.7 knots in a southeast direction down Ft. McHenry Channel, the 4 to 5 knot northeast breeze on the port quarter applied negligible force to the vessel. Likewise, the section of the Patapsco River under the Francis Key Bridge is part of a tidal estuary. River and tidal currents within the deep channel were also negligible, especially when applied to a 95,000 ton vessel traveling 8.7 knots at the time the ship’s bow turned to starboard and onto a collision course with the pylon.

The NOAA station data deepens my suspicion that the ship’s movement out of the channel and onto a collision course with the pylon was initiated by a rudder input. I continue to suspect that if the pilot had simply held his course after the loss of propulsion, the ship would have remained in the channel and safely glided under the bridge.

This is NOT a conspiracy theory. This is a simple observation. Wind and current conditions cannot explain the ship’s course change.

