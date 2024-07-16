Barron’s just reported that Zelensky Says Russia Should Attend Second Ukraine Summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia should be represented at a second summit aiming to secure lasting peace with the Kremlin, after more than two years of war. Dozens of world leaders voiced support for a just peace in Ukraine after a high-level summit convened by Zelensky last month in Switzerland, to which Russia was not invited. "I believe that Russian representatives should be at the second summit," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv, where he laid out preparatory work for a follow-up summit.

This is the first time in over two years that Zelensky has indicated he is open to talking with Russian representatives. What prompted him to change his attitude?

It is possible that Zelensky and his intelligence people have sensed that a change of guard may soon be happening in Washington D.C. that will likely result in this latest Military-Industrial Complex bacchanalia coming to an end?

Share