A reader pointed out that if you zoom in on the video of the crash shot from the Kennedy Center, you can clearly see that the Blackhawk helicopter was indeed operating its external lights and that the helicopter appears to to strike the plane at a right angle.

Click on the video below and expand your screen, which will enable you to see the illuminated helicopter’s path as it flies into the approaching AA Regional Jet at a right angle.

This raises the question: Why didn’t the Blackhawk pilot see the approaching AA aircraft? It seems like if he had looked to the left and slightly upward from his port window—in the direction of the final approaching aircraft—he would have seen the AA aircraft.

Did the rotor obscure his ability to see the descending aircraft to his left and slightly above him until it was too late?

