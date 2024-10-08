The star of this "60 Minutes" interview is Bill Whitaker for being an actual journalist instead of an MSM propaganda bot. Notice Kamala's speech consists mostly of slogans and catchphrases.

Her performance reminded me of Orwell's, "Politics and the English Language" in which remarked:

As soon as certain topics are raised, the concrete melts into the abstract and no one seems able to think of turns of speech that are not hackneyed: prose consists less and less of words chosen for the sake of their meaning, and more and more of phrases tacked together like the sections of a prefabricated hen-house.

As Orwell points out later in the essay, this is an indication that the speaker is not actually thinking about what he or she is saying. Reviewing the interview for the Spectator, Freddy Gray observed:

Perhaps the most revealing moment was when Whitaker asked Harris why voters say they don’t know what she stands for. “It’s an election, Bill,” she said, with a dead smile. Whitaker then mentioned her flip-flops on issues such as fracking, immigration and Medicare. “In the last four years I have been vice president of the United States and I have been traveling our country and I have been listening to folks and seeking what is possible in terms of common ground,” she replied. “I believe in building consensus. We are a diverse people. Geographically, regionally, in terms of where we are in our backgrounds and what the American people do want is that we have leaders who can build consensus, where we can compromise and understand it’s not a bad thing as long as you don’t compromise to find common sense solutions. And that has been my approach.”

Note that the above statement has no content. It strikes me as analogous to something a philandering husband might tell his wife when she asks him why, in recent months, he has taken so many business trips to New York City—something he never did in the past—and specifically, what does he do when he turns his phone off in the evenings between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

To this question, the husband replies:

In the last four months I have been the head regional sales manager for my financial products company and I have been traveling to New York and listening to our portfolio manager and seeking what is possible in terms of what the market is going to do this fall. I believe in understanding what our analysts believe. Our equity markets analysts are a diverse group. Educationally, in terms of where they are in their backgrounds and what our investors do want is that we have analysts who can build consensus about how the market is likely to perform this fall.

Kamala Harris cannot think—at least not well. I believe that choosing her is an expression of the DNC's contempt for its voters. The Machiavellians who run that mafia syndicate believe their voters are so brainwashed they will vote for Kamala simply because she is not Donald Trump.

Share