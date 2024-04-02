The California Chapter of Children’s Health Defense is hosting a very special dinner party in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20. The guests of honor are Drs. Pierre Kory, Ryan Cole, and Brian Hooker.

Dr. Kory’s advocacy of Ivermectin for treating COVID-19 patients was just vindicated in court. As readers of this Substack are aware, the FDA Goon Squad was obliged to admit that the Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug is not “horse paste.” Bravo Dr. Kory! He and his colleague, Dr. Paul Marik, are also now hard at work studying what appears to be an alarming link between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer, as well as ways to treat cancer with repurposed drugs.

Dr. Ryan Cole has distinguished himself for being one of the only board certified pathologists in the country who has dared to examine the post-mortem evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people. A key component of maintaining the “safe and effective” charade has been the silencing of any medical examiner or pathologist who investigates the suspicious circumstances of young people dying suddenly and unexpectedly after COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Cole has valiantly spoken out about the laboratory confirmed evidence of the link between COVID-19 shots and fatal vascular damage. For his service to mankind, he has been relentlessly persecuted by medical board goon squads.

Dr. Brian Hooker is a molecular biologist who—like his valiant colleague, Dr. Andrew Wakefield—has drawn attention to the link between the MMR vaccine and febrile seizures immediately followed by symptoms of autism in young children. While many have considered his work controversial, it is worth considering the salient fact that it was the vaccine manufacturers who lobbied for liability protection —liability protection granted to them by the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA)

In 1986. President Reagan told Pharma executives that it would be better for everyone if they made their vaccines safe instead of seeking liability protection. The Pharma executives replied that it is impossible to make vaccines safe for everyone—which is precisely what Drs. Hooker and Wakefield have been saying for decades.

