The Roman jurist and Senator Cicero witnessed many dramatic events in his career before he was assassinated by his political opponents. He is still famous among classical scholars for exposing the Catilinarian conspiracy. Wikipedia provides a decent succinct summary:

The Catilinarian conspiracy, sometimes Second Catilinarian conspiracy, was an attempted coup d'état by Lucius Sergius Catilina (Catiline) to overthrow the Roman consuls of 63 BC – Marcus Tullius Cicero and Gaius Antonius Hybrida – and forcibly assume control of the state in their stead. The conspiracy was formed after Catiline's defeat in the consular elections for 62, held in early autumn 63. He assembled a coalition of malcontents – aristocrats who had been denied political advancement by the voters, dispossessed farmers, and indebted veterans of Sulla – and planned to seize the consulship from Cicero and Antonius by force. In November 63, Cicero exposed the conspiracy, causing Catiline to flee from Rome and eventually to his army in Etruria. In December, Cicero uncovered nine more conspirators organising for Catiline in the city and, on advice of the senate, had them executed without trial. In early January 62 BC, Antonius defeated Catiline in battle, putting an end to the plot.

Senator Ron Johnson just released a report of his Preliminary Findings: July 13, 2024 Assassination Attempt on Former President Donald Trump

It seems to me that the only plausible explanation for these findings is that the Secret Service deliberately withheld security from former president and current presidential candidate Trump. We just witnessed an attempt by government insiders to overthrow the U.S. Constitution—possibly performed just prior to Trump’s official nomination in a legalistic gambit to avoid being charged for treason in the event that the specific conspirators are detected.

I have long perceived Senator Johnson to be something like our American Cicero, and his decisive work on this incident strengthens my perception.

