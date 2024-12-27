Since 2001 (when I started paying close attention), I have observed the United States government commit a series of massive frauds for the benefit of its cronies in the Military-Industrial Complex, Wall Street, and—most recently in 2020-2021—for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

In 2016, the racketeers who run the U.S. government were threatened by the improbable election of Donald Trump, and they immediately set about trying to sabotage it. Using the FBI as their primary tool, they fabricated the story that Trump had won the election by colluding with agents of the Russian government.

On the face of it, the story was the stupidest thing I’d ever heard, and it was then that I realized that America’s so-called “educated class” is ignorant and childish. The sheer magnitude of the lie that was told twenty-four seven for months on end was stupendous to behold, and it reminded of Jesus telling the Pharisees—with stunning frankness—that they are sons of the devil.

You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

I’m impressed by the great literary quality of this verse (John 8:44), and I wonder if it inspired Shakespeare when he created his villains Iago and Richard III, who are, first and foremost, liars. As Iago says of his plan to destroy Othello:

The Moor is of a free and open nature, That thinks men honest that but seem to be so, And will as tenderly be led by the nose. As asses are. I have't. It is engender'd. Hell and night Must bring this monstrous birth to the world's light.

Or Richard III says about his plot to seize the English crown:

Plots have I laid, inductions dangerous, By drunken prophecies, libels, and dreams To set my brother Clarence and the king In deadly hate the one against the other.

Plots have I laid, inductions dangerous. I thought of this line this morning when I read a an essay by fellow Substack authors Jeff Carlson & Hans Mahncke titled “Alexander Downer Exposes FBI's Deceit in Opening Russia Investigation”

Just as I suspected, the FBI knew from the outset that the Russian Collusion story was a big fat lie, but this didn’t stop its enthusiastically partisan agents from spinning this massive deception and committing this massive abuse of the American people.

Citing Special Counsel John Durham’s report of May 12, 2023, the authors present the following narrative that reveals the FBI to be a comically shabby outfit:

But it gets worse. While in London, [Peter] Strzok confessed to Pientka and the FBI’s London representative that “there's nothing to this, but we have to run it to ground.” Then, shortly after the London trip, Pientka, who is referred to as "Supervisory Special Agent-1" in Durham’s report, had the following text exchange with the FBI’s London representative: FBI's Assistant Legal Attache in London: “Dude, are we telling them [British Intelligence Service-1] everything we know, or is there more to this?” Pientka: “That’s all we have. Not holding anything back.” FBI's Legal Attache in London: “Damn that’s thin.” Pientka: “I know. It sucks.” British Intelligence officials also told the FBI’s Legal Attache in London that they “could not believe the Papadopoulos bar conversation was all there was” and suggested that the FBI should, as a first step, talk to Papadopoulos. But Strzok had different plans. Immediately following his trip to London, during which Downer made it abundantly clear that Papadopoulos had said nothing of significant importance and that the entire matter was likely a misunderstanding, Strzok initiated full investigations into three additional members of the Trump campaign team: Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok: “There’s nothing to this…”

Click on the link below to read the essay by Jeff Carlson & Hans Mahncke

