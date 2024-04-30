When I graduated from college in 1993, I naively believed that our Constitutional Republic was unassailable. The conventional wisdom at the time was that the U.S. had just won the Cold War, thereby vindicating (for all time) our Founding Fathers’ vision of limited government. The year before I graduated, the eminent political scientist, Francis Fukuyama declared in his book The End of History:

humanity has reached "not just ... the passing of a particular period of post-war history, but the end of history as such: That is, the end-point of mankind's ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.

How naive we were! Now I understand that the conflict between good and evil, tyranny and freedom, reason and madness is eternal because the dark side of human nature is never vanquished altogether. It may recede during periods of peace and prosperity, when mentally stable grownups are in charge. However, during times of stress and turmoil, the forces of irrationality and tyranny may reassert themselves.

In early 2020, I wondered what had happened to James Madison's vision of a Constitutional Republic composed of prudent citizens who do NOT need a paternalistic state telling us what to do in order to "keep us safe."

Where had this spirit gone? It was as though we reasonable adults had taken it for granted and therefore neglected to preserve it and pass it on to the young.

From forty years of studying history, I know that every dictator in history has invoked emergency power with the stated objective of "protecting the people." What begins with altruistic sounding slogans invariably devolves into abuse. Thus, the most dangerous people are not individual renegades and rebels, but power-hungry men and women who possess state power.

Last year, Dr. Peter McCullough enlisted my assistance in establishing the McCullough Foundation—dedicated to the proposition that a government of the people, by the people, for the people, can only exist if the people are educated about health, disease, and public health policies.

As James Madison remarked: “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power knowledge gives.” Our mission is to oppose ALL of the tyrannical nonsense that has been inflicted on us in recent years.

Please watch the following video, share it with your friends, and consider making a donation to support our work.

