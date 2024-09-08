I received several reader comments and questions in response to my post, The Whole World Has Been Poisoned. Most of the readers of this Substack have become acquainted with the growing concern that the vaccinated are being repeatedly poisoned by shots that induce their bodies to produce a foreign protein.
As Dr. Ryan Cole has pointed out, the human immune system will naturally produce antibodies in response to the invasion of foreign proteins. However, never in natural history has the human body been induced to produce a foreign protein.
What is frequently omitted in discussions about the spike protein is that ALL of us, including the unvaccinated, have been exposed to it since 2020 as a result of the creation and transmission of SARS-CoV-2. NOTE: We are well acquainted with the school of thought that SARS-CoV-2 (the causative agent of COVID-19) does not exist, but we do not find this proposition persuasive.
It would require a vast amount of research to ascertain how precisely the Whole World Has Been Poisoned and what this means for humanity. However, every day I see mounting evidence that strengthens my perception that this is, to some degree, indeed the case.
For example, an unvaccinated friend recently contacted me with the news that he has been diagnosed with Essential thrombocythemia—a form of blood cancer that can, in mild cases like his, be managed. He sent me the following graph.
He experienced COVID-19 illness (PCR confirmed) in late June 2020. He treated it with the Zelenko Protocol and felt fine about ten days later. As he reported, the malady he experienced in June 2020 shared certain commonalities with the flu and a severe common cold, but it also had distinctly unique symptoms. In short, it just wasn’t like any cold or flu he’d had before. In excellent physical condition, he also had no recollection of ever before having a severe cold or the flu in the late June.
Note how his platelet count rises along with his SARS-CoV-2 antibody count over a period of three years after he experienced COVID-19 symptoms. To be sure, his rising antibody count suggests he was repeatedly exposed to circulating SARS-CoV-2 over three years. However, the steadily rising antibody count suggests that the virus (including its toxic spike protein) is not being cleared from his body.
Is the presence of this toxic spike protein in his body the cause of his Essential thrombocythemia? That is obviously a question for oncologists, but so far, it seems that mainstream academic oncology is NOT interested in pursuing such an inquiry.
IF the spike protein was at least a contributing factor in the genesis of my friend’s Essential thrombocythemia, what other deleterious effects might it be having on our health? While the vaccinated seem to be suffering the lion’s share of severe illness caused by the spike protein, I suspect (as I noted in my original post) that all of us have, to some degree, been poisoned.
Many commentators have criticized Dr. McCullough for endorsing natural compounds like Nattokinase, Curcumin, and Bromelain for assisting the body in clearing the spike protein. It seems to me this criticism is rooted more in feelings of distaste and irritation than in rational considerations. While more research needs to be done in this field, we believe there is currently sufficient evidence that these compounds help to clear the spike to warrant giving them a try.
Thanks for this. I consider it important to take things like nattokinase (or just eating homemade natto), and eating pineapple (for bromelain), adding spices such as anise, curcumin and cinnamon (a cinnamon stick goes in my coffee), taking teas such as dandelion— all are anti-inflammatory. Oh, and staying away from sugar. I am not a medical professional, this is not medical advice.
Embedded TikTok untitled video
TRANSCRIPT
ANN: Hey TikTok, my name is Ann and you don't know me but this is a video about my medical experiences with the pointy thing that people are getting nowadays. I haven't taken it, but I'm going to tell you something about it that I know medically. This isn't misinformation, this is my own personal experience and my doctors agree with this experience.
So I have a disorder called CIRS. C-I-R-S if you choose to Google it, chronic inflammatory response syndrome. Inflammation in response to toxins. My body, my immune system makes inflammation and overreacts in response to toxins. I'm a walking toxicity meter. I walk into buildings, I walk by anything poisonous and I can tell you that it's poisonous because within seconds I get sick. I produce, my body produces inflammation. Just like someone with a peanut allergy can get sick from 10 feet away, if there's something poisonous I can sense it from 10 feet away.
Mold is primarily what I react to because little did you know, or most people don't know, mold is highly poisonous. It's not just allergens, it's not just spores. It releases poisonous gases to defend itself. So poisonous, there are, 8 of the 10 deadliest biochemical weapons in the world are mold toxins. It's not harmless, it's not innocent fuzzy stuff. But I digress.
I also react to toxic bacteria, I react to heavy metal toxins, and more.
Well, there's a new toxin I'm reacting to and it's vaccinated people. It's not a conspiracy theory. Every time I'm around vaccinated people I get sick. I can't go into public anymore without getting sick. I have to, to survive. But I get sick. I get a cough. I get brain fog, I get headaches, I get trouble thinking, trouble with my memory, my body starts to ache, and my skin burns. Every inch of my skin starts burning like it's on fire.
And after a few hours I get so sick, so sick, just by being out in the public, out in fresh air, out at a park around other people where I didn't used to get sick, I get sick now. Grocery stores that, even if they don't have mold, I didn't used to get sick there, I get sick now.
And it's growing and growing and growing this last year the more people get vaccinated. And I don't get sick among unvaccinated people. When I'm among friends who have not been vaccinated, I don't get sick, but when I'm with friends who have been vaccinated, I get sick.
There's a lot of studies that the news isn't telling you about about the spike proteins. They messed up. The spike proteins that the covid vaccine makes and tells your DNA to make, they're poisonous. So what do you think happens when they tell someone's DNA to manufacture these spike proteins that are poisonous? They build up and build up and build up. I can smell them on people's breath. And it makes me sick. I react quickly to poison, but what do you think is going to happen in a few years to everyone else?
3:00
[END]
This is because your paycheck is subscribed to the lie, and it's practically impossible to get someone to understand something when his or her paycheck demands that they do not understand it. Money is, afterall, the root of all evil.
This is because your paycheck is subscribed to the lie, and it's practically impossible to get someone to understand something when his or her paycheck demands that they do not understand it. Money is, afterall, the root of all evil.
COVID is likely caused by all of those 5G radio poisoning towers that they "raced" to install prior to the outbreak.
Serious illness brought to you by the "race to 5G": Dr. Tom Cowan: 5G Radio Frequency and the COVID-19 Connection: https://old.bitchute.com/video/LY6dTOr8PW7s [10:37mins]
Everyone in the world needs to watch that ^ video. Wuhan was ground zero for both the "outbreak" and 5G. Imagine that.