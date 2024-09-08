I received several reader comments and questions in response to my post, The Whole World Has Been Poisoned. Most of the readers of this Substack have become acquainted with the growing concern that the vaccinated are being repeatedly poisoned by shots that induce their bodies to produce a foreign protein.

As Dr. Ryan Cole has pointed out, the human immune system will naturally produce antibodies in response to the invasion of foreign proteins. However, never in natural history has the human body been induced to produce a foreign protein.

What is frequently omitted in discussions about the spike protein is that ALL of us, including the unvaccinated, have been exposed to it since 2020 as a result of the creation and transmission of SARS-CoV-2. NOTE: We are well acquainted with the school of thought that SARS-CoV-2 (the causative agent of COVID-19) does not exist, but we do not find this proposition persuasive.

It would require a vast amount of research to ascertain how precisely the Whole World Has Been Poisoned and what this means for humanity. However, every day I see mounting evidence that strengthens my perception that this is, to some degree, indeed the case.

For example, an unvaccinated friend recently contacted me with the news that he has been diagnosed with Essential thrombocythemia—a form of blood cancer that can, in mild cases like his, be managed. He sent me the following graph.

He experienced COVID-19 illness (PCR confirmed) in late June 2020. He treated it with the Zelenko Protocol and felt fine about ten days later. As he reported, the malady he experienced in June 2020 shared certain commonalities with the flu and a severe common cold, but it also had distinctly unique symptoms. In short, it just wasn’t like any cold or flu he’d had before. In excellent physical condition, he also had no recollection of ever before having a severe cold or the flu in the late June.

Note how his platelet count rises along with his SARS-CoV-2 antibody count over a period of three years after he experienced COVID-19 symptoms. To be sure, his rising antibody count suggests he was repeatedly exposed to circulating SARS-CoV-2 over three years. However, the steadily rising antibody count suggests that the virus (including its toxic spike protein) is not being cleared from his body.

Is the presence of this toxic spike protein in his body the cause of his Essential thrombocythemia? That is obviously a question for oncologists, but so far, it seems that mainstream academic oncology is NOT interested in pursuing such an inquiry.

IF the spike protein was at least a contributing factor in the genesis of my friend’s Essential thrombocythemia, what other deleterious effects might it be having on our health? While the vaccinated seem to be suffering the lion’s share of severe illness caused by the spike protein, I suspect (as I noted in my original post) that all of us have, to some degree, been poisoned.

Many commentators have criticized Dr. McCullough for endorsing natural compounds like Nattokinase, Curcumin, and Bromelain for assisting the body in clearing the spike protein. It seems to me this criticism is rooted more in feelings of distaste and irritation than in rational considerations. While more research needs to be done in this field, we believe there is currently sufficient evidence that these compounds help to clear the spike to warrant giving them a try.

Share