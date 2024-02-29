On one and the same day, I received e-mails directing my attention to two stories about life in rural America—one in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and one in Chenango County, New York—the latter being located 200 miles north of the former.

In Lancaster County, an Amish farmer named Amos Miller has attracted a huge amount of law enforcement heat for selling raw milk. The following photo conveys some idea of what happens in Pennsylvania when a farmer sells a product that nourished mankind without a fuss for 9000 years prior to fairly recent federal and state laws regulating the sale of raw milk.

Doing a bit of research on the incidence of severe illness caused by bacterial contamination of raw milk, I found a study conducted in my native Texas. Between 1998 and 2010, only two people in the state of Texas contracted foodborne illness attributed to raw milk. Neither was hospitalized, indicating relatively minor illness.

So much for the Peabrained Pennsylvania. Moving north to Nincompoop New York—a friend sent me the following story from The Evening Sun newspaper in Chenango County.

The subject of the report is a citizen of the United Kingdom named April Chandler. A bit of research on Ms. Chandler led me to the a website called April Chandler Lies.

The following is a video of Ms. Chandler, bearing a rifle and looking an awful lot like Jason in Friday 13th, chasing after the owner of the farm, who has just run for his life from his barn to the the nearby state highway in search of help.

Local law enforcement arrested Ms. Chandler, who apparently claimed she was just trying to scare the owner, and didn’t shoot to kill. Multiple shell casings were found near where the owner was standing when he heard the shots and saw the masked assailant.

Per New York State’s new bail law, Ms. Chandler was released without bond. As far as I can tell from my preliminary research, no trial date has yet been set to adjudicate the criminal charges.

AFTER Ms. Chandler trespassed on the farm and fired multiple shots at the owner, she filed a civil suit against the owner, alleging that he committed abuses against her in what she claims to have been an intimate relationship.

I cannot confirm or refute the veracity of her claims, as they appear to be based solely on her assertions. Whatever the truth or falsehood of her civil claims may be, I can find no record of her filing a complaint against the farm’s owner before she trespassed on his property and fired shots at him with a rifle.

In other words, if you are a property owner in rural New York and an armed man or woman trespasses and fires shots at you with a rifle, you can expect little to no recourse from law enforcement. Unless you are gravely wounded or shot dead, you cannot expect law enforcement to detain the assailant. You can only hope that the assailant does not return to take another shot at you.

